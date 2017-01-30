Erweiterte Funktionen



Enterprise Products Partners LP Announces 3% Retreat In Q4 Earnings




30.01.17 12:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit declined to $669.7 million, or $0.31 per share. This was down from $693.5 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $6.48 billion. This was up from $6.16 billion last year.


Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $669.7 Mln. vs. $693.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $6.48 Bln vs. $6.16 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,59 € 28,59 € -   € 0,00% 30.01./14:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2937921078 915716 28,59 € 17,71 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,59 € 0,00%  27.01.17
München 27,445 € 0,00%  08:00
NYSE 29,09 $ 0,00%  27.01.17
Stuttgart 26,797 € -0,68%  08:03
Frankfurt 26,611 € -6,52%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 eine Warren Buffet Aktie 11.05.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...