Entergy Corp Reports 80% Decline In Q4 Profit




15.02.17 12:52
dpa-AFX


NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.


The company said its earnings totaled $55.5 million, or $0.31 per share. This was lower than $282.6 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Entergy Corp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $55.5 Mln. vs. $282.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -80.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $1.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -80.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.13


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 - $5.35


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
66,77 € 66,77 € -   € 0,00% 15.02./14:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US29364G1031 889290 73,56 € 63,13 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		66,77 € 0,00%  14.02.17
NYSE 70,79 $ 0,00%  14.02.17
Stuttgart 66,65 € -0,07%  08:06
Frankfurt 66,519 € -0,58%  09:01
Berlin 66,64 € -1,05%  08:08
Düsseldorf 66,52 € -1,11%  09:22
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...