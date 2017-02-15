Entergy Corp Reports 80% Decline In Q4 Profit
15.02.17 12:52
dpa-AFX
NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.
The company said its earnings totaled $55.5 million, or $0.31 per share. This was lower than $282.6 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Entergy Corp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $55.5 Mln. vs. $282.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -80.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $1.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -80.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.13
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 - $5.35
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|66,77 €
|66,77 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.02./14:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29364G1031
|889290
|73,56 €
|63,13 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|66,77 €
|0,00%
|14.02.17
|NYSE
|70,79 $
|0,00%
|14.02.17
|Stuttgart
|66,65 €
|-0,07%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|66,519 €
|-0,58%
|09:01
|Berlin
|66,64 €
|-1,05%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|66,52 €
|-1,11%
|09:22