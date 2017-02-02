Entercom To Combine With CBS Corp.'s Radio Business
02.02.17 13:34
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Entercom Communications Corp.
(ETM) and CBS Corp. (CBS.A, CBS) announced they have entered into an agreement by which Entercom will combine with CBS Radio in a tax-free merger. The combination will be effected through a "Reverse Morris Trust" transaction. After completion of the merger, CBS Radio shareholders will receive approximately 105 million Entercom shares, or 72% of all outstanding shares of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. Existing Entercom shareholders will own 28% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2017.
The deal will create a radio platform, with a nationwide footprint of 244 stations. The combined companies' pro forma revenue on a trailing 12 months basis was approximately $1.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA was nearly $500 million, including expected transaction synergies. The merger will create a company with a market cap of over $2 billion.
The combined company will be known as Entercom. Upon closing, the company's Board of Directors will consist of nine members: five current Entercom directors, including David Field as Chairman of the Board, and four directors nominated by CBS Radio.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|64,14 $
|64,60 $
|-0,46 $
|-0,71%
|02.02./22:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1248572026
|A0HM1P
|66,88 $
|41,36 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|59,32 €
|-1,41%
|15:17
|München
|59,83 €
|0,00%
|08:18
|Düsseldorf
|59,24 €
|-0,17%
|10:00
|Stuttgart
|59,66 €
|-0,35%
|19:45
|NYSE
|64,14 $
|-0,71%
|22:01
|Berlin
|59,32 €
|-0,74%
|08:18
|Frankfurt
|59,667 €
|-0,86%
|19:15