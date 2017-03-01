Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ENI":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Eni SpA Turns To Profit In Q4 On Higher Sales; Maintains Dividend




01.03.17 08:34
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian oil and gas company Eni SpA (E) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter group net profit was 340 million euros, compared to loss of 8.72 billion euros a year ago.

Net profit per share was 0.09 euros, compared to loss of 2.42 euros last year. Profit per ADR was $0.19, compared to loss of $5.30 a year ago.


Consolidated adjusted net profit was of 459 million euros, with a robust upstream recovery, compared to last year's loss of 301 million euros.


Adjusted operating profit of 1.29 billion euros climbed 103% from the prior year.


Net sales from operations - continuing operations increased to 15.81 billion euros from 15.07 billion euros a year ago.


Further, the company said its Board of Directors intends to submit a proposal for distributing a dividend of 0.80 euros per share for the year, same as last year, at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting convened for April 13, 2017. The final dividend of 0.40 euros per share is payable to shareholders on April 26.


Claudio Descalzi, Eni's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Looking to the future, we are able to reaffirm our progressive remuneration policy, in line with the expected improvement of commodity prices and our own financial performance."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,71 € 14,534 € 0,176 € +1,21% 01.03./09:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IT0003132476 897791 15,89 € 12,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,71 € +1,21%  09:10
Düsseldorf 14,65 € +2,13%  08:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 15,50 $ +2,04%  21.02.17
München 14,74 € +1,45%  08:04
Hamburg 14,49 € +1,19%  08:17
Hannover 14,49 € +1,19%  08:17
Stuttgart 14,643 € +1,06%  08:03
Berlin 14,615 € +0,76%  08:09
Xetra 14,57 € 0,00%  28.02.17
Frankfurt 14,552 € -0,64%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
99 ENI - Strong buy 03.07.16
7 Italenische Stattsbeteiligungen s. 18.03.13
10 Der Crash kommt! 16.04.12
36 €uro am Sonntag vom 24.07.20. 14.07.11
  ENI ab 23.06.03 im Titans 50. 24.06.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...