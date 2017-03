Energy Stocks Moving Sharply Lower Along With Crude Oil

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energy stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Wednesday, moving lower along with the price of crude oil.





Crude for April delivery is tumbling $2.21 to $50.93 a barrel following the release of a report showing an unexpected jump in crude oil inventories last week.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM