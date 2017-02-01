Erweiterte Funktionen



Energizer Holdings Inc. Q1 Earnings Advance 32%




01.02.17 13:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc.

(ENR) released a profit for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $95.1 million, or $1.51 per share. This was up from $72.3 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $559.6 million. This was up from $506.8 million last year.


Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $95.1 Mln. vs. $72.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.5% -EPS (Q1): $1.51 vs. $1.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q1): $559.6 Mln vs. $506.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.4%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.75


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



