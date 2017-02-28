Endo Sees FY17 Adj. EPS Below Market View; Sells Litha Healthcare For $100 Mln
28.02.17 13:46
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP, ENDP.
TO) Tuesday said it expects fiscal 2017 earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $0.04 and $0.34, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $3.45 to $3.75.
The company expects 2017 revenues to range from $3.45 billion to $3.60 billion, and adjusted EBITDA from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.27 per share for the year on revenues of $3.83 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
In fiscal 2016, the company's net loss per share was $14.48, adjusted earnings per share were $4.66, and revenues were $4.01 billion.
In its fourth quarter, net loss attributable to the company was $3.34 billion or $14.98 per share, compared to loss of $118.46 million or $0.53 per share last year.
The latest results included $3.5 billion of asset impairment charges associated with the write-down of goodwill and intangible assets primarily related to the Company's Generics reporting unit.
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.77.
Total revenues were $1.24 billion, higher than $1.07 billion last year.
Analysts expected earnings of $1.63 per share on revenues of $1.16 billion.
Further, the company announced the divestiture of Litha Healthcare Group to Acino for approximately $100 million. As part of Endo's strategic assessment and comprehensive asset review, Litha no longer aligned with its strategy and was not considered a core asset.
In pre-market activity, Endo shares were gaining 3.5 percent at $13.75.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,21 €
|12,68 €
|-0,47 €
|-3,71%
|28.02./14:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BJ3V9050
|A1XE6M
|42,68 €
|10,72 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,21 €
|-3,71%
|14:46
|Berlin
|13,00 €
|+4,17%
|12:57
|Frankfurt
|12,609 €
|+1,69%
|14:10
|München
|12,345 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Nasdaq
|13,29 $
|0,00%
|27.02.17
|Stuttgart
|12,388 €
|-0,42%
|12:23
|Düsseldorf
|12,34 €
|-0,56%
|08:31
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Endo International plc (ENDP)
|25.01.17
|39
|Warum brennt es hier so lichte.
|05.12.16