Endo Sees FY17 Adj. EPS Below Market View; Sells Litha Healthcare For $100 Mln

28.02.17 13:46
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP, ENDP.

TO) Tuesday said it expects fiscal 2017 earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $0.04 and $0.34, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $3.45 to $3.75.


The company expects 2017 revenues to range from $3.45 billion to $3.60 billion, and adjusted EBITDA from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion.


On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.27 per share for the year on revenues of $3.83 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


In fiscal 2016, the company's net loss per share was $14.48, adjusted earnings per share were $4.66, and revenues were $4.01 billion.


In its fourth quarter, net loss attributable to the company was $3.34 billion or $14.98 per share, compared to loss of $118.46 million or $0.53 per share last year.


The latest results included $3.5 billion of asset impairment charges associated with the write-down of goodwill and intangible assets primarily related to the Company's Generics reporting unit.


Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.77.


Total revenues were $1.24 billion, higher than $1.07 billion last year.


Analysts expected earnings of $1.63 per share on revenues of $1.16 billion.


Further, the company announced the divestiture of Litha Healthcare Group to Acino for approximately $100 million. As part of Endo's strategic assessment and comprehensive asset review, Litha no longer aligned with its strategy and was not considered a core asset.


In pre-market activity, Endo shares were gaining 3.5 percent at $13.75.


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,21 € 12,68 € -0,47 € -3,71% 28.02./14:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BJ3V9050 A1XE6M 42,68 € 10,72 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,21 € -3,71%  14:46
Berlin 13,00 € +4,17%  12:57
Frankfurt 12,609 € +1,69%  14:10
München 12,345 € 0,00%  08:00
Nasdaq 13,29 $ 0,00%  27.02.17
Stuttgart 12,388 € -0,42%  12:23
Düsseldorf 12,34 € -0,56%  08:31
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...