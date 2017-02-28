Endo Sees FY17 Adj. EPS Below Market View; Sells Litha Healthcare For $100 Mln

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP, ENDP.



TO) Tuesday said it expects fiscal 2017 earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $0.04 and $0.34, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $3.45 to $3.75.

The company expects 2017 revenues to range from $3.45 billion to $3.60 billion, and adjusted EBITDA from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.27 per share for the year on revenues of $3.83 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In fiscal 2016, the company's net loss per share was $14.48, adjusted earnings per share were $4.66, and revenues were $4.01 billion.

In its fourth quarter, net loss attributable to the company was $3.34 billion or $14.98 per share, compared to loss of $118.46 million or $0.53 per share last year.

The latest results included $3.5 billion of asset impairment charges associated with the write-down of goodwill and intangible assets primarily related to the Company's Generics reporting unit.

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.77.

Total revenues were $1.24 billion, higher than $1.07 billion last year.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.63 per share on revenues of $1.16 billion.

Further, the company announced the divestiture of Litha Healthcare Group to Acino for approximately $100 million. As part of Endo's strategic assessment and comprehensive asset review, Litha no longer aligned with its strategy and was not considered a core asset.

In pre-market activity, Endo shares were gaining 3.5 percent at $13.75.

