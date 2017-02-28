Endo International plc Q4 Earnings Rise 29%
28.02.17 12:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $395.79 million, or $1.77 per share. This was higher than $307.43 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $1.24 billion. This was up from $1.07 billion last year.
Endo International plc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $395.79 Mln. vs. $307.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.77 vs. $1.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q4): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.9%
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,19 €
|12,68 €
|0,51 €
|+4,02%
|28.02./13:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BJ3V9050
|A1XE6M
|42,68 €
|10,72 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,19 €
|+4,02%
|13:27
|Berlin
|13,00 €
|+4,17%
|12:57
|Frankfurt
|12,406 €
|+0,05%
|09:13
|München
|12,345 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Nasdaq
|13,29 $
|0,00%
|27.02.17
|Stuttgart
|12,388 €
|-0,42%
|12:23
|Düsseldorf
|12,34 €
|-0,56%
|08:31
