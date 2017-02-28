Endo International plc Q4 Earnings Rise 29%

Erweiterte Funktionen



28.02.17 12:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $395.79 million, or $1.77 per share. This was higher than $307.43 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $1.24 billion. This was up from $1.07 billion last year.


Endo International plc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $395.79 Mln. vs. $307.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.77 vs. $1.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q4): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Aktuell
