Endo Announces Restructuring Program; To Reduce 90 Positions
26.01.17 12:56
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP, ENDP.
TO) announced that as part of its comprehensive organizational review, the company has initiated a restructuring program, which will reduce Endo's work force by approximately 90 full-time positions and will result in restructuring cash charges of approximately $15 million to $20 million. Endo expects to realize approximately $40 million to $50 million in annual run rate pre-tax cost savings by the fourth quarter of 2017.
The company said these restructuring actions primarily relate to its Corporate functions and Branded pharmaceutical R&D functions in Malvern, PA and Chestnut Ridge, NY. Endo expects to invest a portion of the cost savings in the company's core product franchises and new product development programs for both the Branded and Generics business segments.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,24 €
|11,02 €
|0,22 €
|+2,00%
|26.01./13:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BJ3V9050
|A1XE6M
|46,54 €
|10,83 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,24 €
|+2,00%
|12:24
|Frankfurt
|11,219 €
|+3,95%
|12:34
|Berlin
|11,20 €
|+1,59%
|10:53
|Stuttgart
|11,00 €
|+0,46%
|08:04
|Düsseldorf
|11,02 €
|0,00%
|09:12
|München
|11,355 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Nasdaq
|11,89 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
