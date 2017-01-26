Erweiterte Funktionen



Endo Announces Restructuring Program; To Reduce 90 Positions




26.01.17 12:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP, ENDP.

TO) announced that as part of its comprehensive organizational review, the company has initiated a restructuring program, which will reduce Endo's work force by approximately 90 full-time positions and will result in restructuring cash charges of approximately $15 million to $20 million. Endo expects to realize approximately $40 million to $50 million in annual run rate pre-tax cost savings by the fourth quarter of 2017.


The company said these restructuring actions primarily relate to its Corporate functions and Branded pharmaceutical R&D functions in Malvern, PA and Chestnut Ridge, NY. Endo expects to invest a portion of the cost savings in the company's core product franchises and new product development programs for both the Branded and Generics business segments.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,24 € 11,02 € 0,22 € +2,00% 26.01./13:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BJ3V9050 A1XE6M 46,54 € 10,83 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,24 € +2,00%  12:24
Frankfurt 11,219 € +3,95%  12:34
Berlin 11,20 € +1,59%  10:53
Stuttgart 11,00 € +0,46%  08:04
Düsseldorf 11,02 € 0,00%  09:12
München 11,355 € 0,00%  08:00
Nasdaq 11,89 $ 0,00%  25.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Endo International plc (ENDP) 25.01.17
39 Warum brennt es hier so lichte. 05.12.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...