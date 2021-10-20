Erweiterte Funktionen
Endeavour Mining - The second five-year plan
20.10.21 09:40
Edison Investment Research
Endeavour will announce its Q321 results on the morning of 11 November and, post quarter end, we are largely reiterating our forecasts for Q321, with the exception of a minute adjustment to the gold price (from US$1,792/oz to US$1,790/oz – see Exhibit 5). In the meantime, Endeavour has announced an ambitious five-year exploration programme to discover 15.0–20.0Moz in the indicated category of resources, while also refinancing its credit lines.
