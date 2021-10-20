Endeavour Mining - The second five-year plan

Endeavour will announce its Q321 results on the morning of 11 November and, post quarter end, we are largely reiterating our forecasts for Q321, with the exception of a minute adjustment to the gold price (from US$1,792/oz to US$1,790/oz – see Exhibit 5). In the meantime, Endeavour has announced an ambitious five-year exploration programme to discover 15.0–20.0Moz in the indicated category of resources, while also refinancing its credit lines.