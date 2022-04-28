Erweiterte Funktionen



Endeavour Mining - Refining forecasts ahead of results




28.04.22 14:12
Edison Investment Research

Endeavour’s Q122 results are scheduled for distribution to the market on 5 May. Prior to their release, we have refined our forecasts for both the quarter in question plus the remaining three quarters of the year to take into account recent changes to the gold price (US$1,890/oz at the time of writing cf US$1,926/oz previously) and some very minor operational considerations at its mines. The result has been a 1.6% increase in our forecast of adjusted net EPS from continuing operations for the quarter and a modest 2.6% reduction for the full year. Nevertheless, we remain close to the top of the range of analysts’ forecasts for the full year. On a like-for-like basis our valuation of EDV is barely changed. If the Sabodala-Massawa expansion project is added on a standalone basis, however, it increases by c 5.1–8.5%.

Aktuell
Uran-Superzyklus startet jetzt - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diesen Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,99 $ 24,24 $ -0,25 $ -1,03% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BL6K5J42 A3CSCF 28,52 $ 19,90 $
Werte im Artikel
0,19 plus
+14,18%
23,99 minus
-1,03%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,60 € -1,31%  17:14
Frankfurt 22,60 € +1,35%  15:48
Stuttgart 22,80 € +0,88%  13:02
München 22,70 € +0,44%  08:00
Düsseldorf 22,60 € 0,00%  17:00
Berlin 22,80 € 0,00%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 23,99 $ -1,03%  17:33
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Lagerstätte entdeckt? Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
539 16524Sieben die Dollar liegen d. 22.03.22
115 ENDEAVOUR MINING COR na. 15.12.21
8 Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSX: . 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...