Endeavour Mining - Ninth successive year of outperformance




28.03.22 08:56
Edison Investment Research

Endeavour Mining’s Q421/FY21 results on 17 March were reported in the context of known cost and production, which had been reported to the market on 24 January. Despite a 6.9% upgrade to our forecasts at the time, Endeavour’s actual underlying adjusted net earnings, when they were released, were nevertheless still US$10.8m (or 10.0% or US$0.041/share) better than our prior (upgraded) expectations for the quarter.

