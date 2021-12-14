Erweiterte Funktionen



Endeavour Mining - Irrepressible




14.12.21 14:52
Edison Investment Research

In the wake of an excellent set of third quarter results, we have increased our production forecasts for Houndé and Sabodala-Massawa for Q421 by 7.3% and 4.9% respectively, with the result that we expect Endeavour to meet almost exactly the top of its guidance range of 1,350–1,475koz gold for the full year at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) within its guided range of US$850–900/oz (see Exhibit 2). In the meantime, Q321 results were materially ahead of our expectations on virtually every measure of performance (despite Q3 normally being the quarter most affected by west Africa’s seasonal rains) with the result that adjusted net EPS outperformed our prior forecast by 65.4% (see analysis on pages 5–8). As a result, we have upgraded our estimate of adjusted net EPS for Q421 by 10.3% and for FY21 by 13.9% on a pro forma basis and by 14.8% on an ‘as reported’ basis (see Exhibit 4).

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock nahe 62,5 Mio. Pfund Uran-Lagerstätte
nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,65 $ 20,87 $ -0,22 $ -1,05% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BL6K5J42 A3CSCF 28,52 $ 18,11 $
Werte im Artikel
20,65 minus
-1,05%
0,085 minus
-17,16%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,50 € -1,60%  17:28
Stuttgart 18,40 € +0,55%  09:32
Nasdaq OTC Other 20,65 $ -1,05%  17:16
München 18,60 € -1,59%  08:00
Berlin 18,60 € -2,62%  08:08
Düsseldorf 18,20 € -2,67%  17:02
Frankfurt 18,20 € -6,67%  12:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahmen nahe Tesla ($TSLA) nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
114 ENDEAVOUR MINING COR na. 19.06.21
537 16524Sieben die Dollar liegen d. 25.04.21
8 Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSX: . 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...