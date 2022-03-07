Endeavour Mining - Forecasts ahead of St Patrick’s day results

On 24 January, Endeavour provided a production and cost update for its mines in Q4 and FY21. Production in Q4 amounted to 398koz, up 4% relative to Q321, while all-in sustaining costs (AISC) remained stable at c US$900/oz. Production in FY21 reached a record of 1,536koz, beating the annual guidance of 1,365–1,495koz for the ninth year in succession at an AISC of c US$880/oz (cf guidance of US$850–900/oz). As a consequence, we have upgraded our estimate of adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders for the quarter by 6.9% and for the year by 1.2%. We have also increased our forecast for adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders for FY22 by 8.7%.