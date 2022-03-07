Erweiterte Funktionen



Endeavour Mining - Forecasts ahead of St Patrick’s day results




07.03.22 14:24
Edison Investment Research

On 24 January, Endeavour provided a production and cost update for its mines in Q4 and FY21. Production in Q4 amounted to 398koz, up 4% relative to Q321, while all-in sustaining costs (AISC) remained stable at c US$900/oz. Production in FY21 reached a record of 1,536koz, beating the annual guidance of 1,365–1,495koz for the ninth year in succession at an AISC of c US$880/oz (cf guidance of US$850–900/oz). As a consequence, we have upgraded our estimate of adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders for the quarter by 6.9% and for the year by 1.2%. We have also increased our forecast for adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders for FY22 by 8.7%.

Aktuell
Milliardäre setzen jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
384% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
26,98 $ 26,73 $ 0,25 $ +0,94% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BL6K5J42 A3CSCF 28,52 $ 18,80 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,60 € +2,50%  16:26
München 24,80 € +6,90%  09:13
Berlin 25,00 € +5,04%  11:51
Frankfurt 23,80 € +3,48%  16:29
Nasdaq OTC Other 26,98 $ +0,94%  16:30
Düsseldorf 23,80 € 0,00%  14:57
Stuttgart 24,00 € -0,83%  15:21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA). Elon Musk und Tesla ($TSLA) steigen in Lithium ein

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
538 16524Sieben die Dollar liegen d. 10.02.22
115 ENDEAVOUR MINING COR na. 15.12.21
8 Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSX: . 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...