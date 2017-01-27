Enbridge To Take Private Midcoast Energy Partners LP
27.01.17 12:33
dpa-AFX
OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO, ENB) announced it has entered into a merger agreement through a wholly-owned subsidiary, whereby it will take private Midcoast Energy Partners LP by acquiring all of the outstanding publicly-held common units of MEP.
Total consideration paid by Enbridge for these units will be approximately $170 Million.
John Whelen, CFO, of Enbridge stated: "We believe it is in the interest of all shareholders that these assets be held privately within the Enbridge family of companies at this time. Eliminating a publicly traded vehicle also reduces costs and simplifies our corporate structure."
MEP is the partial owner of Enbridge Energy Partners LP's (EEP) natural gas gathering and processing business. A strategic review of EEP is ongoing and is expected to continue through the second quarter of 2017.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,06 $
|44,37 $
|-1,31 $
|-2,95%
|27.01./18:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA29250N1050
|885427
|45,77 $
|29,63 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|41,241 €
|-0,57%
|15:31
|München
|41,38 €
|+0,93%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|41,425 €
|+0,78%
|09:11
|Frankfurt
|41,003 €
|-0,13%
|15:07
|Berlin
|40,98 €
|-0,77%
|15:06
|Stuttgart
|40,284 €
|-2,89%
|17:17
|NYSE
|43,05 $
|-2,97%
|18:40