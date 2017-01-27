Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Enbridge":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Enbridge To Take Private Midcoast Energy Partners LP




27.01.17 12:33
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO, ENB) announced it has entered into a merger agreement through a wholly-owned subsidiary, whereby it will take private Midcoast Energy Partners LP by acquiring all of the outstanding publicly-held common units of MEP.

Total consideration paid by Enbridge for these units will be approximately $170 Million.


John Whelen, CFO, of Enbridge stated: "We believe it is in the interest of all shareholders that these assets be held privately within the Enbridge family of companies at this time. Eliminating a publicly traded vehicle also reduces costs and simplifies our corporate structure."


MEP is the partial owner of Enbridge Energy Partners LP's (EEP) natural gas gathering and processing business. A strategic review of EEP is ongoing and is expected to continue through the second quarter of 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,06 $ 44,37 $ -1,31 $ -2,95% 27.01./18:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA29250N1050 885427 45,77 $ 29,63 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		41,241 € -0,57%  15:31
München 41,38 € +0,93%  08:00
Düsseldorf 41,425 € +0,78%  09:11
Frankfurt 41,003 € -0,13%  15:07
Berlin 40,98 € -0,77%  15:06
Stuttgart 40,284 € -2,89%  17:17
NYSE 43,05 $ -2,97%  18:40
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...