Enbridge To Take Private Midcoast Energy Partners LP

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Enbridge":

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO, ENB) announced it has entered into a merger agreement through a wholly-owned subsidiary, whereby it will take private Midcoast Energy Partners LP by acquiring all of the outstanding publicly-held common units of MEP.



Total consideration paid by Enbridge for these units will be approximately $170 Million.

John Whelen, CFO, of Enbridge stated: "We believe it is in the interest of all shareholders that these assets be held privately within the Enbridge family of companies at this time. Eliminating a publicly traded vehicle also reduces costs and simplifies our corporate structure."

MEP is the partial owner of Enbridge Energy Partners LP's (EEP) natural gas gathering and processing business. A strategic review of EEP is ongoing and is expected to continue through the second quarter of 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM