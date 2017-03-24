Enbridge Slashing Jobs After Takeover

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Enbridge":

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc.



(ENB, ENB.TO) said it will cut about 1,000 jobs, or six percent of its workforce, following the completion of its acquisition of Houston-based Spectra Energy Corp. The job cuts will take place across the merged company.

"After a careful evaluation, Enbridge has taken the difficult but necessary step to address the overlap in the combined company's organizational structure," Enbridge spokesman Todd Nogier said.

In September 2016, Calgary-based Enbridge agreed to buy Houston-based Spectra Energy for C$37 billion in a deal to create one of the largest energy pipeline companies in the North America. The merger was completed in February this year.

Enbridge has said it expects to achieve annual cost savings of about $540 million in savings following the merger, with the majority of savings to be achieved in the latter part of 2018.

A month after it announced the acquisition, Enbridge said it will lay off of about 530 jobs, or 5 percent of its workforce. At that time, the company noted that the work force reductions were part of an organizational review launched earlier in the year, and were not related to the Spectra combination.

