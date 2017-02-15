Empire State Manufacturing Index Surges To 18.7 In February

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conditions for New York manufacturers have continued to improve in the month of February, according to a report released by the New York Federal Reserve on Monday, with the index of activity in the sector rising by much more than expected.





The Empire State headline general business conditions index rose twelve points to 18.7, its highest level in more than two years.

Economists were looking for a more modest improvement to 7.5.

The new orders index climbed to 13.5, and the shipments index advanced to 18.2, pointing to substantial increases in both orders and shipments.

Labor market conditions improved, with both employment and hours worked moving higher. After reaching multiyear highs last month, the prices paid and prices received indexes were little changed.

