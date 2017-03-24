Erweiterte Funktionen



Emerson Opens Additive Manufacturing Center In Singapore




24.03.17 05:41
dpa-AFX


SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Friday said it has opened an advanced additive manufacturing center at its Singapore campus.

This is Emerson's second location to have additive manufacturing capabilities, ie., making 3D objects from a digital model.


Through this center, Emerson will use additive manufacturing technologies to produce special customized and application-specific parts and products which are impossible with traditional technology.


Emerson noted that additive manufacturing enables its engineers to develop cutting edge solutions to meet more demanding and stringent processes. It also significantly accelerates the testing of multiple versions of a prototype product or part, and promises to greatly simplify the production supply chain.


The company's additive manufacturing program was launched three years ago with the opening of its first additive manufacturing technology center in Marshalltown, Iowa, USA.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 319% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
58,99 $ 59,12 $ -0,13 $ -0,22% 24.03./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2910111044 850981 64,36 $ 48,45 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		54,94 € +0,96%  23.03.17
München 54,67 € +0,90%  23.03.17
Düsseldorf 54,68 € +0,89%  23.03.17
Hamburg 54,64 € +0,81%  23.03.17
Berlin 54,67 € +0,66%  23.03.17
Frankfurt 54,952 € +0,61%  23.03.17
Stuttgart 54,82 € 0,00%  23.03.17
NYSE 58,99 $ -0,22%  23.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme - Kursrallye voraus! 1000% Gold-Aktientip Übernahmekandidat von Bonterra und Osisko!

Secova Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Emerson Electric Company (WK. 06.04.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...