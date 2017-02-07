Emerson Electric Q1 Profit Down; But Raises FY EPS View

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) reported that its net earnings common stockholders for first quarter ended December 31, 2016 declined to $309 million or $0.48 per share from $349 million or $0.53 per share in the prior year.





But, earnings from continuing operations grew to $0.56 from $0.46 last year.

"The benefits from our restructuring actions during the past two years played a critical role in our ability to deliver higher margins across many of our businesses. Considering the improving demand conditions during the quarter, particularly in the automation markets, we are increasing our 2017 full-year EPS guidance by 12 cents at both the top and bottom end of the range, including the 7 cent income tax benefit in the first quarter," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr.

Net sales for the first-quarter declined 4 percent year-over-year to $3.216 billion, with underlying sales down 3 percent excluding unfavorable currency translation. The first quarter results reflected mixed but generally improving global economic conditions in our key served markets.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.42 per share and revenues of $3.16 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Considering the first quarter results and recent order trends, the company raised its outlook for 2017. Full-year net sales are expected to be down 1 to 3 percent, with underlying sales flat to down 2 percent excluding unfavorable currency translation of approximately 1 percent. Earnings per share from continuing operations are now expected to be $2.47 to $2.62, including the $0.07 income tax benefit in the first quarter. Analysts expect annual earnings of $2.41 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings per share from continuing operations for fiscal year 2017 to be $2.35 to $2.50, compared against the equivalent earnings per share of $2.45 last year.

Automation Solutions net sales are now expected to be down 5 to 7 percent, with underlying sales down 3 to 5 percent excluding unfavorable currency of approximately 2 percent. Commercial & Residential Solutions net and underlying sales are now expected to be up 3 to 5 percent. This outlook continues to exclude any impact related to the pending acquisition of the Pentair Valves & Controls business.

