Emerson Electric Co. Earnings Drop 17% In Q1
07.02.17 13:19
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit came in at $307 million, or $0.46 per share. This was lower than $370 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $3.34 billion. This was up from $3.22 billion last year.
Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $307 Mln. vs. $370 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $3.34 Bln vs. $3.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.7%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.47- $2.62
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|58,13 €
|55,56 €
|2,57 €
|+4,63%
|07.02./14:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2910111044
|850981
|58,13 €
|39,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|58,13 €
|+4,63%
|14:25
|München
|56,30 €
|+2,01%
|11:50
|Frankfurt
|56,30 €
|+1,73%
|12:38
|Berlin
|55,80 €
|+1,33%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|55,80 €
|+0,96%
|09:44
|Stuttgart
|55,784 €
|+0,95%
|08:05
|Hamburg
|55,81 €
|+0,90%
|08:16
|NYSE
|59,86 $
|0,00%
|06.02.17
