Emerson Electric Co. Earnings Drop 17% In Q1

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.





The company said its profit came in at $307 million, or $0.46 per share. This was lower than $370 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $3.34 billion. This was up from $3.22 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $307 Mln. vs. $370 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $3.34 Bln vs. $3.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.7%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.47- $2.62

