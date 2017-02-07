Erweiterte Funktionen



Emerson Electric Co. Earnings Drop 17% In Q1




07.02.17 13:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit came in at $307 million, or $0.46 per share. This was lower than $370 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $3.34 billion. This was up from $3.22 billion last year.


Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $307 Mln. vs. $370 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $3.34 Bln vs. $3.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.7%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.47- $2.62


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
58,13 € 55,56 € 2,57 € +4,63% 07.02./14:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2910111044 850981 58,13 € 39,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		58,13 € +4,63%  14:25
München 56,30 € +2,01%  11:50
Frankfurt 56,30 € +1,73%  12:38
Berlin 55,80 € +1,33%  08:08
Düsseldorf 55,80 € +0,96%  09:44
Stuttgart 55,784 € +0,95%  08:05
Hamburg 55,81 € +0,90%  08:16
NYSE 59,86 $ 0,00%  06.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Emerson Electric Company (WK. 06.04.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...