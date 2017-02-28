Erweiterte Funktionen

ElringKlinger Q4 EBIT Climbs On Higher Revenues




28.02.17 08:00
dpa-AFX


DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - Car parts manufacturer ElringKlinger Group (EGKLF.

PK) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax or EBIT climbed 46.6 percent to 38.4 million euros from 26.2 million euros last year.


EBIT before purchase price allocation was 39.5 million euros, up 43.6 percent from 27.5 million euros a year ago.


Sales revenue for the quarter increased 4.4 percent to 407.2 million euros from 390 million euros last year. Organically, revenues increased 5.1%.


Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger, said, "After three relatively weak quarters when compared to others, annual earnings were boosted by a particularly solid performance in the fourth quarter. This was attributable to a number of factors, including favorable market conditions, the sale of real estate by the company, and first and foremost the steady improvement in earnings at the Swiss subsidiary."


ElringKlinger said it will publish its full and definitive results for the 2016 financial year on March 30, 2017, together with its outlook for 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,28 € 16,357 € -0,077 € -0,47% 28.02./08:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007856023 785602 24,60 € 12,73 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,28 € -0,47%  08:53
Hamburg 16,045 € +1,94%  08:09
Düsseldorf 16,095 € +1,26%  08:07
Stuttgart 16,331 € 0,00%  27.02.17
Xetra 16,36 € 0,00%  27.02.17
Hannover 16,045 € -0,09%  08:10
München 16,32 € -0,24%  08:00
Frankfurt 16,211 € -1,27%  08:38
Berlin 16,125 € -1,80%  08:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 16,50 $ -3,51%  17.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
