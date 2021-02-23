Erweiterte Funktionen
Eloro Resources sieht weiterhin lange Abschnitte mit polymetallischer Mineralisierung in der Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe, Potosi Department, Südbolivien
23.02.21 16:22
Finanztrends
Quelle: IRW Press
(“Eloro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the start of a 2-Phase, 10,000 metre surface diamond-drilling program on the Simkar Gold Project (the “Project”) located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, 20 km east of Val-d’Or (Quebec)
– Die Mineralisierung in der benachbarten Central Breccia Pipe scheint Ähnlichkeiten mit einem ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuell