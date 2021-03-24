Eloro Resources gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption im Rahmen der Bought-Deal-Finanzierung durch die Konsortialbanken bekannt

Quelle: IRW Press

(“Eloro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the start of a 2-Phase, 10,000 metre surface diamond-drilling program on the Simkar Gold Project (the “Project”) located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, 20 km east of Val-d’Or (Quebec)

NICHT ZUR VERTEILUNG AN U.S. NEWSWIRE-DIENSTE ODER ZUR DIREKTEN ODER INDIREKTEN FREIGABE, VERÖFFENTLICHUNG, VERTEILUNG ODER VERBREITUNG, GANZ ODER TEILWEISE, IN ODER IN ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung



