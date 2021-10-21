Erweiterte Funktionen


Eloro Resources Ltd.: Magnetisches Inversionsmodell bestätigt umfangreiches mineralisiertes System bei Iska Iska, das sich über eine Streichlänge von 2,4 Kilometern erstreckt.




21.10.21 13:21
Finanztrends

Quelle: IRW Press


(“Eloro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the start of a 2-Phase, 10,000 metre surface diamond-drilling program on the Simkar Gold Project (the “Project”) located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, 20 km east of Val-d’Or (Quebec)


– Die Bohrungen zur Definition der Mineralressourcen werden im Zielgebiet Santa Barbara fortgesetzt, ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Uranium Hot Stock 2021: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.464% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2021: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:38 , Aktiennews
Franklin Electric Aktie: Das Ende oder geht es [...]
15:38 , Aktiennews
LB Foster Aktie: Bloß nicht in Panik verfallen [...]
15:38 , Aktiennews
First United: Der ganz große Wurf!
15:38 , Aktiennews
First AlphaDEX Aktie: Was die aktuellen Entw [...]
15:38 , Aktiennews
First Senior Floating Rate Income II: Jetzt ist [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...