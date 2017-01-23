Erweiterte Funktionen

Elon Musk: Tesla Hardware Revisions Coming On Regular Basis




23.01.17 15:46
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - There will be updates in every 12 to 18 months for Tesla vehicles, assured Chief Executive Elon Musk in his tweets.


Responding to requests by owners of older vehicles for latest sensors and other features, the American automaker and energy storage company's co-founder Musk said, "Tesla will never stop innovating."


He added that, "People are buying the wrong car if they expect this. There will be major revs every 12 to 18 months."


In a follow up tweet, he said, "If we applied resources to doing super complex retrofits, our pace of innovation would drop dramatically."


He added that HW2 cars would get an autopilot and cautioned that some cars may require adjustments of camera pitch angle by service. Auto steer of Tesla is limited to 45 mph on highways to survive in a heavy traffic environment. Musk promised that the limit will raise as they get data.


The HW2 addition is a version 8.1 update for the self-driving electric cars. The company has introduced the update in last October as part of its experimental Enhanced Autopilot system.


In the second week this month, the company has announced the creation of supercharger network to facilitate long distance travel experience for drivers.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



