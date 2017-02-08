Elizabeth Warren Silenced In Senate While Reading Coretta Scott King's Letter

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.02.17 14:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren was forced to stop reading a letter written by the widow of Martin Luther King Jr.

on Tuesday after Senate Republicans voted to formally silence her for impugning a peer.


The incident, a set back for Democrats, took place during the debate on whether to confirm Jeff Sessions as the next Attorney General.


She tried to read on the floor of the Senate a letter from 30 years ago by Coretta Scott King. The letter, written in 1986 to oppose President Reagan's nomination of Sessions as a federal judge, criticizes his record on civil rights.


Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell objected to Warren's recital of the letter saying that she had broken Senate rules by impugning the conduct of another senator.


Senator Steve Daines, who was in the chair, interrupted Warren's speech.


McConnell's objection was put to vote, and it passed in a party-line 49 to 43 vote, forcing Warren into silence. The Senator from of Massachusetts is now banned from speaking on the Senate floor until the showdown over Sessions' nomination is complete.


Jeff Sessions cleared a key procedural hurdle Tuesday after the Senate voted 52 to 47 in favor of limiting debate on his nomination.


The vote in favor of the cloture motion sets up a final vote on Wednesday, with the Alabama Senator likely to be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.


