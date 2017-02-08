Erweiterte Funktionen


Elizabeth Warren Blames McConnell For Silencing "Mrs King's Voice" In Senate




08.02.17 15:04
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren has lashed out at the Republicans who obstructed her reading a letter written by the widow of Martin Luther King Jr.

on Tuesday after Senate Republicans voted to formally silence her for impugning a peer.


"Tonight the Senate Majority Leader silenced Mrs King's voice on the Senate floor and millions who are afraid and appalled by what's happening in our country," she said on Twitter Tuesday.


The Senator from of Massachusetts vowed that she will not be silent while the Republicans rubber stamp an AG who will never stand up to the POTUS when he breaks the law.


"I will not be silent about a nominee for AG who has made derogatory & racist comments that have no place in our justice system," she added.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 79 g/t Gold! Nachbar 150x höher bewertet - 862% mit Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:50 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Phase [...]
16:44 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (englis [...]
16:36 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS [...]
16:34 , dpa-AFX
WDH/ROUNDUP: Gericht hat Zweifel am Verb [...]
16:32 , dpa-AFX
Börse Stuttgart-News: Trend am Mittag
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...