Eli Lilly To Buy CoLucid Pharma In $960 Mln Deal




18.01.17 13:10
dpa-AFX


INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that it agreed to acquire CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(CLCD) for $46.50 per share or about $960 million.


CoLucid Pharmaceuticals is a public biopharmaceutical company developing an oral 5-HT1F agonist (lasmiditan) for the acute treatment of migraine. CoLucid has completed the first of two pivotal Phase 3 trials. A data read-out for the second Phase 3 trial, SPARTAN, is expected in the second half of 2017. If this trial is positive, submission of lasmiditan for U.S. regulatory approval could occur in 2018.


The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2017, subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary closing conditions.


While the financial charge will not be finalized until after completion of the acquisition, Lilly expects to recognize a financial charge of approximately $850 million (no tax benefit), or approximately $0.80 per share, as an acquired in-process research and development charge to earnings in the first quarter of 2017.


Lilly's reported earnings per share guidance in 2017 is expected to be reduced by the amount of the charge. There will be no change to the company's non-GAAP earnings per share guidance as a result of this transaction.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
71,97 € 72,05 € -0,08 € -0,11% 18.01./14:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5324571083 858560 76,58 € 59,00 €
Werte im Artikel
71,97 minus
-0,11%
188,00 minus
-0,42%
