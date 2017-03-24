Eli Lilly Plans $850 Mln Investments In U.S. Operations In FY17

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Friday announced its plans to invest $850 million in its U.



S. operations in the year 2017.

The company's investments span facilities across its U.S. enterprise, including research laboratories, manufacturing sites, and general and administrative areas. According to the firm, the investments are due to demand for Lilly products, as well as its robust pipeline of potential medicines in development.

The details of the investments were unveiled at Lilly Technology Center by company leaders along with federal, state and local government officials.

With the investments, the company plans for a new $85 million expansion of its Trulicity (dulaglutide) device assembly operations in the U.S. This expansion is part of a massive five-year investment by the company to expand its diabetes products manufacturing operations in the U.S., which also includes a $140 million insulin cartridge production facility.

David Ricks, Lilly's president and chief executive officer, said that Lilly's potential for growth and its long-standing commitment to the U.S. market led to its decision to invest in its U.S. operations and expand its manufacturing footprint in Indianapolis.

Lilly said its latest investment will fund both projects that are already underway as well as new projects that will be initiated throughout the course of the year, including additional projects in Indianapolis.

Over the course of the last five years, Lilly has invested approximately $1.1 billion to boost its diabetes products manufacturing operations in the U.S.

