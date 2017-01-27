Eli Lilly Ends Collaboration Agreement On Adocia's Lispro Insulin

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.01.17 07:55
dpa-AFX


INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Adocia announced it was notified by Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) of its decision to terminate the December 2014 Collaboration Research and License Agreement for the development of Adocia's ultra-rapid insulin, known as BioChaperone Lispro, for treatment in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The rights that Adocia has licensed to Lilly will revert to the company at no cost.


"Based upon this stage of development, we are convinced that BC Lispro can improve the lives of people with diabetes and Adocia will continue to prepare launch of phase 3 clinical trials while looking for a new partner," said Gérard Soula, Chairman and CEO.


