Erweiterte Funktionen



Eli Lilly And Co. Announces 22% Gain In Q4 Profit




31.01.17 12:48
dpa-AFX


INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $1.01 billion, or $0.95 per share. This was higher than $0.83 billion, or $0.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $5.76 billion. This was up from $5.38 billion last year.


Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.01 Bln. vs. $0.83 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.78 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q4): $5.76 Bln vs. $5.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.1%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.15 Full year revenue guidance: $21.8 - $22.3 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
70,176 € 70,036 € 0,14 € +0,20% 31.01./13:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5324571083 858560 75,82 € 59,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		70,00 € +0,04%  14:04
Frankfurt 70,176 € +0,20%  13:04
NYSE 74,70 $ 0,00%  30.01.17
Stuttgart 69,30 € -0,52%  11:28
Berlin 69,38 € -0,63%  08:08
Hamburg 69,37 € -0,72%  08:03
Hannover 69,37 € -0,72%  08:02
München 69,19 € -0,73%  09:51
Düsseldorf 69,24 € -1,18%  09:52
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
13 Eli Lilly Gewinn + Prognose +,. 23.11.16
2 Diabetes Allianz 30.05.11
8 Pharma - Skandal bei Eli Lilly . 14.09.09
  Eli Lilly: FDA Approval for Eff. 11.07.09
  Schizophrenias und Jazz 17.06.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...