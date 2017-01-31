Eli Lilly And Co. Announces 22% Gain In Q4 Profit
31.01.17 12:48
dpa-AFX
INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $1.01 billion, or $0.95 per share. This was higher than $0.83 billion, or $0.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $5.76 billion. This was up from $5.38 billion last year.
Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.01 Bln. vs. $0.83 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.78 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q4): $5.76 Bln vs. $5.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.1%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.15 Full year revenue guidance: $21.8 - $22.3 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|70,176 €
|70,036 €
|0,14 €
|+0,20%
|31.01./13:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5324571083
|858560
|75,82 €
|59,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|70,00 €
|+0,04%
|14:04
|Frankfurt
|70,176 €
|+0,20%
|13:04
|NYSE
|74,70 $
|0,00%
|30.01.17
|Stuttgart
|69,30 €
|-0,52%
|11:28
|Berlin
|69,38 €
|-0,63%
|08:08
|Hamburg
|69,37 €
|-0,72%
|08:03
|Hannover
|69,37 €
|-0,72%
|08:02
|München
|69,19 €
|-0,73%
|09:51
|Düsseldorf
|69,24 €
|-1,18%
|09:52
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|13
|Eli Lilly Gewinn + Prognose +,.
|23.11.16
|2
|Diabetes Allianz
|30.05.11
|8
|Pharma - Skandal bei Eli Lilly .
|14.09.09
|Eli Lilly: FDA Approval for Eff.
|11.07.09
|Schizophrenias und Jazz
|17.06.05