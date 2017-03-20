Erweiterte Funktionen

Elementis To Sell Its US Colourants Business To Chromaflo




20.03.17 14:39
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis plc (ELM.L) said that it has reached an agreement to sell its US colourants business to Chromaflo Technologies Corp for an undisclosed cash consideration.

The transaction is not subject to any regulatory approval and closed simultaneously on signing on 17th March 2017.


Following a review of Elementis' operating assets and product portfolio, it was decided that the colourants business was non-core and that the optimal course of action was divestment of the business and subsequent closure of the Jersey City production facility in New Jersey, US, where the products for that business are produced.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0002418548 912541 3,62 € 2,16 €
