Elementis To Buy SRLH Holdings; Sees FY16 EPS In Line With Market View




10.02.17 09:13
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Elementis plc (ELM.

L) announced Friday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire SRLH Holdings, Inc. from an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million.


The company expects immediate adjusted earnings per share accretion in the current financial year and double digit adjusted earnings per share accretion in 2018.


SummitReheis is a high quality, high margin specialty chemicals platform. Following the acquisition, it will become part of an enlarged personal care business within Elementis. For the year 2016, SummitReheis is expected to report revenue of $134 million and underlying EBITDA of approximately $28 million.


Completion of the acquisition is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2017 following receipt of anti-trust clearances in the US and Germany.


The company said the acquisition will be funded from cash resources and new debt facilities of $475 million which will be supported by the cash generation characteristics of the enlarged Group


Regarding its trading update, the company said its Board confirmed that it expects earnings per share for the year 2016 to be in line with current market expectations.


The Board confirmed that its consideration of special dividends in respect of 2016 will not be impacted by the acquisition.


Elementis will report its Full Year Results on March 1.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,516 € 3,277 € 0,239 € +7,29% 10.02./11:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0002418548 912541 3,52 € 2,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,516 € +7,29%  09:42
Frankfurt 3,463 € +8,90%  10:52
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,50 $ +7,03%  07.02.17
Stuttgart 3,399 € +6,82%  09:07
Berlin 3,189 € +0,22%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
