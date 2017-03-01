Elementis FY16 Pretax Profit Decreases

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Elementis":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis plc (ELM.L), a global specialty chemicals company, reported that its IFRS profit before tax was $75.5 million for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to $120.8 million, prior year. The Group said its earnings declined due to the negative impact of currency on Chromium segment and oil prices on the Energy sector within Specialty Products segment.



Profit to equity holders of the parent decreased to $68.1 million or 14.6 cents per share from $94.6 million or 20.3 cents per share. After adjusting items, pretax profit decreased to $89.7 million from $115.2 million. Group earnings per share after adjusting items was 16.8 cents compared to 20.6 cents last year.

In 2016, Group sales were $659.5 million compared to $677.2 million in the previous year, a reduction of 3 percent, or 1 percent excluding currency movements.

The Board of Elementis recommended a final dividend for 2016 of 5.75 cents per share and a special dividend of 8.35 cents per share. Consequently, proposed total dividends for the year are increased by two percent to 16.80 cents per share.

Paul Waterman, CEO, of Elementis said: "While 2016 performance was negatively impacted by currency and oil prices, significant progress was made to position Elementis for future growth. Elementis delivered good growth in the Personal Care and Coatings Asia sectors, and another year of strong cash generation. These and other good performances in our Specialty Products segment were offset financially by the continued impact of the strong US dollar and low oil price on our Chromium segment and Energy sector, respectively."

