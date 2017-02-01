Electrolux Turns To Profit In Q4 On Higher Sales; Lifts Dividend
01.02.17 08:26
dpa-AFX
STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish home appliances giant Electrolux AB (0MDT.
L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter income was 1.27 billion Swedish kronor, compared to last year's loss of 393 million kronor. Earnings per share were 4.43 kronor, compared to loss of 1.38 kronor a year ago.
Net sales increased 1.1 percent to 32.14 billion kronor from prior year's 31.79 billion kronor. Organic sales declined by 3%, while currency translation had a positive impact of 4% on net sales.
Further, the company said its Board proposed a dividend for 2016 of 7.50 kronor, higher than last year's 6.50 kronor per share, to be paid in two installments.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,632 €
|24,632 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.02./09:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0000103814
|853138
|25,55 €
|18,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,632 €
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|26,00 $
|+5,52%
|20.01.17
|München
|24,69 €
|+0,71%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|23,909 €
|+0,29%
|08:03
|Berlin
|24,60 €
|+0,22%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|24,362 €
|-0,67%
|09:01
|Düsseldorf
|23,91 €
|-3,51%
|09:33
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|7
|Konservativer Dividendenwert
|19.02.07