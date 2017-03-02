Elderstreet VCT plc : Offer for Subscription Overallotment Facility

Elderstreet VCT plc 2 March 2017 Offer for Subscription Overallotment Facility

On 12 December 2016, the board of Elderstreet VCT plc (the "Company") published a prospectus in connection with an offer for subscription in respect of new ordinary shares (the "Offer"), seeking to raise up to £10 million with an option to extend it to no more than £20 million.





The board of Elderstreet VCT plc (the "Company") now wish to announce that they have exercised the option to extend the Offer to no more than £20 million.

In respect of the 2016/17 tax year, the Offer will close at 10.00 a.m. on 5 April 2017 and, in respect of the 2017/18 Tax Year, it will close at 4.00 p.m. on 1 May 2017 (unless extended or fully subscribed earlier).

