Frankfurt, Chicago (ots) - Der Weltroboterverband (IFR) lädtJournalisten zum "IFR CEO Round Table 2017" in Chicago ein. Weltweitführende Experten, beispielsweise von Amazon, General Motors und ABBdiskutieren zum Thema: "Automation and the Future of USManufacturing" - die Panel-Experten stehen für Einzelinterviews zurVerfügung.Wann: Montag, 03. April 201713:00 - 15:00 Uhr (Chicago-Zeit, MEZ minus 6h)Wo: Messe AUTOMATE 2017, McCormick Place North, Chicago, IL, USAFuture of Automation (special area)Das Expertenpanel- Jon Battles,Amazon Director, WW Engineering Advanced Technologies- Mark Franks,General Motors Director, Global Automation andNorth America Vehicle Launch- Craig Hertig,Engineered Machined Products, Director of Engineering- Howie Choset,Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Institute (ARM), CTO- Per Vegard Nerseth,ABB Group Senior, Vice President- Michael P. Jacobs,Applied Manufacturing Technologies AMT, PresidentModeration- Timothy Ward,Journalist, Washington D.C.Agenda- Begrüßung und Vorstellung des IFR CEO Round Table durch GudrunLitzenberger, IFR General Secretary (5 Minuten)- Präsentation der weltweiten neuen Verkaufszahlen fürIndustrie-Roboter von IFR Präsident Joe Gemma, KUKA USA (15 Minuten)- Paneldiskussion "Automation and the Future of US Manufacturing"(50 Minuten + 20 Minuten Q&A)- Get together and Einzelinterviews mit den Panel-Experten(optional)Für eine kostenfreie Anmeldung kontaktieren Sie bitte CarstenHeer: Email: redaktion@econ-news.de - Telefon: +49 (0) 40 82244 284Pressekontakt:econNEWSnetworkCarsten HeerTel. +49 (0) 40 822 44 284E-Mail: redaktion@econ-news.deOriginal-Content von: The International Federation of Robotics, übermittelt durch news aktuell