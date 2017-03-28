Erweiterte Funktionen
Einladung zur Pressekonferenz: "Robotik und die Zukunft der US-Industrie" - IFR CEO Roundtable mit AMAZON, GM, ABB in Chicago
28.03.17 06:05
news aktuell
Frankfurt, Chicago (ots) - Der Weltroboterverband (IFR) lädt
Journalisten zum "IFR CEO Round Table 2017" in Chicago ein. Weltweit
führende Experten, beispielsweise von Amazon, General Motors und ABB
diskutieren zum Thema: "Automation and the Future of US
Manufacturing" - die Panel-Experten stehen für Einzelinterviews zur
Verfügung.
Wann: Montag, 03. April 2017
13:00 - 15:00 Uhr (Chicago-Zeit, MEZ minus 6h)
Wo: Messe AUTOMATE 2017, McCormick Place North, Chicago, IL, USA
Future of Automation (special area)
Das Expertenpanel
- Jon Battles,
Amazon Director, WW Engineering Advanced Technologies
- Mark Franks,
General Motors Director, Global Automation and
North America Vehicle Launch
- Craig Hertig,
Engineered Machined Products, Director of Engineering
- Howie Choset,
Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Institute (ARM), CTO
- Per Vegard Nerseth,
ABB Group Senior, Vice President
- Michael P. Jacobs,
Applied Manufacturing Technologies AMT, President
Moderation
- Timothy Ward,
Journalist, Washington D.C.
Agenda
- Begrüßung und Vorstellung des IFR CEO Round Table durch Gudrun
Litzenberger, IFR General Secretary (5 Minuten)
- Präsentation der weltweiten neuen Verkaufszahlen für
Industrie-Roboter von IFR Präsident Joe Gemma, KUKA USA (15 Minuten)
- Paneldiskussion "Automation and the Future of US Manufacturing"
(50 Minuten + 20 Minuten Q&A)
- Get together and Einzelinterviews mit den Panel-Experten
(optional)
Für eine kostenfreie Anmeldung kontaktieren Sie bitte Carsten
Heer: Email: redaktion@econ-news.de - Telefon: +49 (0) 40 82244 284
Pressekontakt:
econNEWSnetwork
Carsten Heer
Tel. +49 (0) 40 822 44 284
E-Mail: redaktion@econ-news.de
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|784,39 €
|780,83 €
|3,56 €
|+0,46%
|28.03./10:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0231351067
|906866
|819,95 €
|514,17 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|784,39 €
|+0,46%
|10:13
|München
|780,50 €
|+1,63%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|781,10 €
|+1,31%
|08:05
|Hamburg
|780,00 €
|+1,16%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|784,376 €
|+0,71%
|09:59
|Berlin
|783,94 €
|+0,48%
|09:25
|Nasdaq
|846,82 $
|+0,14%
|27.03.17
|Stuttgart
|782,05 €
|+0,10%
|09:34
|Hannover
|780,00 €
|-0,19%
|08:06
= Realtime
