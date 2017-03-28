Erweiterte Funktionen

Einladung zur Pressekonferenz: "Robotik und die Zukunft der US-Industrie" - IFR CEO Roundtable mit AMAZON, GM, ABB in Chicago




28.03.17 06:05
news aktuell

Frankfurt, Chicago (ots) - Der Weltroboterverband (IFR) lädt
Journalisten zum "IFR CEO Round Table 2017" in Chicago ein. Weltweit
führende Experten, beispielsweise von Amazon, General Motors und ABB
diskutieren zum Thema: "Automation and the Future of US
Manufacturing" - die Panel-Experten stehen für Einzelinterviews zur
Verfügung.

Wann: Montag, 03. April 2017
13:00 - 15:00 Uhr (Chicago-Zeit, MEZ minus 6h)

Wo: Messe AUTOMATE 2017, McCormick Place North, Chicago, IL, USA
Future of Automation (special area)

Das Expertenpanel

- Jon Battles,
Amazon Director, WW Engineering Advanced Technologies

- Mark Franks,
General Motors Director, Global Automation and
North America Vehicle Launch

- Craig Hertig,
Engineered Machined Products, Director of Engineering

- Howie Choset,
Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Institute (ARM), CTO

- Per Vegard Nerseth,
ABB Group Senior, Vice President

- Michael P. Jacobs,
Applied Manufacturing Technologies AMT, President

Moderation

- Timothy Ward,
Journalist, Washington D.C.

Agenda

- Begrüßung und Vorstellung des IFR CEO Round Table durch Gudrun
Litzenberger, IFR General Secretary (5 Minuten)

- Präsentation der weltweiten neuen Verkaufszahlen für
Industrie-Roboter von IFR Präsident Joe Gemma, KUKA USA (15 Minuten)

- Paneldiskussion "Automation and the Future of US Manufacturing"
(50 Minuten + 20 Minuten Q&A)

- Get together and Einzelinterviews mit den Panel-Experten
(optional)

Für eine kostenfreie Anmeldung kontaktieren Sie bitte Carsten
Heer: Email: redaktion@econ-news.de - Telefon: +49 (0) 40 82244 284



Pressekontakt:
econNEWSnetwork
Carsten Heer
Tel. +49 (0) 40 822 44 284
E-Mail: redaktion@econ-news.de

Original-Content von: The International Federation of Robotics, übermittelt durch news aktuell

presseportal.de

Bitte warten...