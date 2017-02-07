Erweiterte Funktionen
Eika Boligkreditt AS: Report for the fourth quarter 2016
07.02.17 14:15
dpa-AFX
Please find enclosed Eika Boligkreditt AS's interim report for Q4 2016.
The report is also available on http://eikabk.no/
Eika Boligkreditt AS: Report for the fourth quarter 2016: http://hugin.info/152217/R/2076482/780911.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eika Boligkreditt AS via GlobeNewswire
B4LQBF6R37
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,983 €
|100,004 €
|-0,021 €
|-0,02%
|20.01./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS0736417642
|A1GZNM
|102,19 €
|99,98 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|100,01 €
|0,00%
|20.01.17
|Frankfurt
|99,98 €
|0,00%
|20.01.17
|Stuttgart
|99,999 €
|0,00%
|20.01.17
|Berlin
|99,983 €
|-0,02%
|20.01.17
|München
|99,907 €
|-0,11%
|20.01.17
= Realtime
