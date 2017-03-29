Erweiterte Funktionen


Egyptian President To Visit US Next Week




29.03.17 17:05
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi will visit Washington on April 3.


Announcing this Tuesday, the White House said President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart will use the visit to build on the positive momentum they have built for the United States-Egypt relationship.


They will discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, including how to defeat ISIS and pursue peace and stability in the region, the White House Press Secretary said in a statement.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:23 , dpa-AFX
Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Slightly Ab [...]
19:21 , dpa-AFX
Poll Shows Trump Less Trusted Than Major M [...]
19:20 , dpa-AFX
CORRECTION - Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc : Ne [...]
19:13 , dpa-AFX
Brexit: Weißes Haus reagiert verhalten auf Au [...]
18:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Pharnext gibt Umplatzierung von [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...