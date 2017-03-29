Egyptian President To Visit US Next Week

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi will visit Washington on April 3.

Announcing this Tuesday, the White House said President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart will use the visit to build on the positive momentum they have built for the United States-Egypt relationship.





They will discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, including how to defeat ISIS and pursue peace and stability in the region, the White House Press Secretary said in a statement.

