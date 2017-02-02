Erweiterte Funktionen



Edwards Lifesciences Under Pressure Despite Upbeat Q4 Results, Guidance




02.02.17 18:37
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (EW) are seeing significant weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday, with the medical equipment maker slumping by 9.4 percent. Edwards hit a nearly two-month intraday low earlier in the session.


The steep drop by Edwards comes even though the company reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
89,73 $ 98,02 $ -8,29 $ -8,46% 02.02./22:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US28176E1082 936853 121,75 $ 75,29 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		82,95 € -8,33%  21:18
Berlin 83,52 € -6,57%  15:38
Frankfurt 82,952 € -6,81%  16:34
NYSE 89,73 $ -8,46%  22:01
Stuttgart 82,20 € -9,05%  19:32
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Edwards Lifesciences Corp Kür. 03.11.16
7 Löschung 31.10.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...