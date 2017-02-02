Edwards Lifesciences Under Pressure Despite Upbeat Q4 Results, Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (EW) are seeing significant weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday, with the medical equipment maker slumping by 9.4 percent. Edwards hit a nearly two-month intraday low earlier in the session.





The steep drop by Edwards comes even though the company reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.

