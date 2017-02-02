Erweiterte Funktionen
Edwards Lifesciences Under Pressure Despite Upbeat Q4 Results, Guidance
02.02.17 18:37
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (EW) are seeing significant weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday, with the medical equipment maker slumping by 9.4 percent. Edwards hit a nearly two-month intraday low earlier in the session.
The steep drop by Edwards comes even though the company reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|89,73 $
|98,02 $
|-8,29 $
|-8,46%
|02.02./22:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US28176E1082
|936853
|121,75 $
|75,29 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|82,95 €
|-8,33%
|21:18
|Berlin
|83,52 €
|-6,57%
|15:38
|Frankfurt
|82,952 €
|-6,81%
|16:34
|NYSE
|89,73 $
|-8,46%
|22:01
|Stuttgart
|82,20 €
|-9,05%
|19:32
