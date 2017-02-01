Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Bottom Line Rises 13% In Q4
01.02.17 22:48
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $158.5 million, or $0.73 per share. This was up from $140.7 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $767.7 million. This was up from $671.1 million last year.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $158.5 Mln. vs. $140.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q4): $767.7 Mln vs. $671.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.4%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 - $0.89.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,02 $
|96,24 $
|1,78 $
|+1,85%
|01.02./23:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US28176E1082
|936853
|121,75 $
|75,29 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|90,49 €
|+1,65%
|18:44
|NYSE
|98,02 $
|+1,85%
|22:01
|Stuttgart
|90,38 €
|0,00%
|18:25
|Berlin
|89,39 €
|-0,27%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|89,015 €
|-0,29%
|08:20
