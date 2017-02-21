Erweiterte Funktionen



Edison Introduces 2017 Earnings Guidance




21.02.17 23:52
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) announced basic and core earnings guidance of $4.04 to $4.24 per share for 2017. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.11. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


As adjusted, fourth quarter core earnings were $332 million, or $1.02 per share, compared to core earnings of $287 million, or $0.88 per share, prior year.


