Edison Introduces 2017 Earnings Guidance
21.02.17 23:52
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) announced basic and core earnings guidance of $4.04 to $4.24 per share for 2017. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.11. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
As adjusted, fourth quarter core earnings were $332 million, or $1.02 per share, compared to core earnings of $287 million, or $0.88 per share, prior year.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|77,22 $
|76,34 $
|0,88 $
|+1,15%
|22.02./00:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2810201077
|887629
|78,72 $
|62,98 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|72,65 €
|+2,45%
|21.02.17
|Frankfurt
|72,778 €
|+1,50%
|21.02.17
|NYSE
|77,22 $
|+1,15%
|21.02.17
|München
|71,99 €
|+0,59%
|21.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|71,92 €
|+0,28%
|21.02.17
|Berlin
|72,05 €
|+0,07%
|21.02.17
|Stuttgart
|72,18 €
|0,00%
|21.02.17
