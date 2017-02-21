Erweiterte Funktionen



Edison International Announces 16% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line




21.02.17 22:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $332 million, or $1.02 per share. This was up from $287 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.1% to $2.88 billion. This was up from $2.34 billion last year.


Edison International earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $332 Mln. vs. $287 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $2.88 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.1%


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
77,22 $ 76,34 $ 0,88 $ +1,15% 21.02./23:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2810201077 887629 78,72 $ 62,98 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		72,65 € +2,45%  17:38
Frankfurt 72,778 € +1,50%  19:50
NYSE 77,22 $ +1,15%  22:02
München 71,99 € +0,59%  08:09
Düsseldorf 71,92 € +0,28%  08:14
Berlin 72,05 € +0,07%  08:08
Stuttgart 72,18 € 0,00%  15:52
  = Realtime
