Edison International Announces 16% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line
21.02.17 22:20
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $332 million, or $1.02 per share. This was up from $287 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.1% to $2.88 billion. This was up from $2.34 billion last year.
Edison International earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $332 Mln. vs. $287 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $2.88 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.1%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|77,22 $
|76,34 $
|0,88 $
|+1,15%
|21.02./23:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2810201077
|887629
|78,72 $
|62,98 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|72,65 €
|+2,45%
|17:38
|Frankfurt
|72,778 €
|+1,50%
|19:50
|NYSE
|77,22 $
|+1,15%
|22:02
|München
|71,99 €
|+0,59%
|08:09
|Düsseldorf
|71,92 €
|+0,28%
|08:14
|Berlin
|72,05 €
|+0,07%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|72,18 €
|0,00%
|15:52