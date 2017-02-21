Erweiterte Funktionen

Ecolab Inc. Q4 Profit Advances 0%




21.02.17 14:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $368.2 million, or $1.25 per share. This was up from $366.7 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $3.35 billion. This was down from $3.41 billion last year.


Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $368.2 Mln. vs. $366.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.25 vs. $1.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $3.35 Bln vs. $3.41 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.8%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.77 to $0.83 Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 to $4.90


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



