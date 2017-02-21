Ecolab Inc. Q4 Profit Advances 0%
21.02.17 14:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $368.2 million, or $1.25 per share. This was up from $366.7 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $3.35 billion. This was down from $3.41 billion last year.
Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $368.2 Mln. vs. $366.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.25 vs. $1.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $3.35 Bln vs. $3.41 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.8%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.77 to $0.83 Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 to $4.90
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|122,58 $
|123,95 $
|-1,37 $
|-1,11%
|21.02./15:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2788651006
|854545
|124,60 $
|98,62 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|116,00 €
|-0,61%
|15:12
|Berlin
|116,90 €
|+0,22%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|116,83 €
|+0,21%
|08:14
|München
|116,86 €
|+0,20%
|08:09
|Stuttgart
|116,15 €
|+0,09%
|15:52
|NYSE
|122,58 $
|-1,11%
|15:52
|Frankfurt
|114,23 €
|-2,50%
|15:24
