Ebiquity - Progress in delivery of strategy

27.09.21 06:58
Edison Investment Research

Ebiquity has had a good first half, with a 20% uplift in revenues and a return to operating profit, with an underlying operating margin of 7%. Our expectations for the full year and for FY22e are edged up, although there remain notes of caution around prospects in some sectors in H2. Ebiquity is making good progress with its digital activities and product solutions, which we expect to support the medium-term growth. The share price performance year-to-date has been strong (up 194%), but the valuation remains at a sizeable discount to peers.

