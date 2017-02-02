Eaton Corp. Bottom Line Drops 7% In Q4

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Eaton":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.





The company said its earnings totaled $505 million, or $1.12 per share. This was lower than $541 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $4.87 billion. This was down from $5.06 billion last year.

Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $505 Mln. vs. $541 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $1.17 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q4): $4.87 Bln vs. $5.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.8%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.90 Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 - $4.60

