EasyJet Q1 Revenues Up 7.2%




24.01.17 08:37
dpa-AFX


LUTON (dpa-AFX) - Low-cost airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY.

PK, EZJ.L) issued its trading statement for the first quarter, reporting a 7.2 percent in revenues from the same period last year.


Total revenue for the first quarter rose to 997 million pounds from last year's 930 million pounds.


Passengers carried in the quarter increased 8.2 percent to 17.4 million, as capacity grew 8.6 percent to 19.3 million seats and load factor decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 90.0 percent.


However, revenue per seat declined 8.2 percent on a constant currency basis or by 1.2 percent on a reported basis.


The company noted that revenue per seat trends improved slightly more than previously guided due to its market-leading network and attractive fares as well as resilient demand across all its European markets.


Looking ahead, easyJet said that its seat capacity is planned to grow in the first half year by up to 9 percent, and by up to 9 percent also in the full year, subject to normal levels of disruption and some investment in resilience.


Revenue per seat for the first half is expected to decline by high single digits, within the range of the company's previous guidance.


The weakness of Sterling is expected to impact easyJet's year on year profit before tax for financial year 2017 by around 105 million pounds.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuelle Kursinformationen

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,889 € 12,599 € -0,71 € -5,64% 24.01./09:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B7KR2P84 A1JTC1 22,35 € 9,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,889 € -5,64%  09:45
Hamburg 12,525 € +3,86%  08:13
Nasdaq OTC Other 13,50 $ +3,77%  23.01.17
Stuttgart 12,40 € -0,24%  08:57
München 11,52 € -4,48%  09:08
Frankfurt 11,80 € -5,43%  09:32
Berlin 11,76 € -5,88%  09:15
Düsseldorf 11,605 € -5,96%  09:10
Xetra 11,76 € -6,67%  09:21
  = Realtime
