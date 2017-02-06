Erweiterte Funktionen

EasyJet Jan. Load Factor Up 1.2%




06.02.17 08:29
dpa-AFX


LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported load factor of 86.2% for the month of January 2017; an increase of 1.2 percentage points from last year.

Passengers, the number of earned seats flown, increased 11.0% year-over-year.


For the rolling 12 months ending January 2017, load factor was 91.5% compared to 91.6%, previous year. Passengers were up 6.9% for the period.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



