EasyJet Jan. Load Factor Up 1.2%

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported load factor of 86.2% for the month of January 2017; an increase of 1.2 percentage points from last year.
Passengers, the number of earned seats flown, increased 11.0% year-over-year.
For the rolling 12 months ending January 2017, load factor was 91.5% compared to 91.6%, previous year. Passengers were up 6.9% for the period.
