EasyJet Feb. Load Factor Up




06.03.17 08:45
dpa-AFX


LUTON (dpa-AFX) - Low-cost airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY.

PK, EZJ.L) Monday reported that passengers, or the number of earned seats flown, for the month of February 2017 increased 8.2 percent to 5.34 million passengers from 4.93 million passengers last year.


For the month, load factor, which stands for the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of seats available for passengers, rose 1.6 percentage points to 92.0 percent from 90.4 percent a year ago.


For the rolling 12 months ended February 2017, passengers increased 6.8 percent to 75.3 million, while load factor stood at 91.6 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



