EasyJet December Passengers And Load Factor Rise

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - Low-cost airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY.



PK, EZJ.L) reported Friday that passengers, or the number of earned seats flown, in the month of December 2016 increased 15.1 percent to 5.58 million passengers from 4.85 million passengers in the same month last year.

For the month, load factor, which stands for the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of seats available for passengers, rose 3.3 percentage points to 89.9 percent from 86.6 percent a year ago.

For the rolling 12 months ended December 2016, passengers increased 6.6 percent to 74.45 million, while load factor dropped 0.1 percentage points to 91.5 percent.

